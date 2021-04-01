The Fightin' Buck golf team traveled to Monahans on March 29 for its first round District tournament. The boys were 27 shots back of Kermit after the first round.
The boys varsity was led by Britton Belcher, Aiden Morrissey, Jace Canaba, Chris Newsome, and Shaun Foster.
Coach Eddie Barraza said, "Putting is still a problem, as this time the kids are having trouble adjusting to the speed of the greens. Going from the very fast greens of Alpine to the much slower-paced greens in Monahans showed, as I saw a lot of putts being left short."
For the Lady Bucks, they trailed Kermit by 21 shots after the first round of District play. The girls are led by Frida Gallegos, Kaitlyn Wiggins, Harley Zubia, Mya Montgomery, and Isabella Beinhauer.
"The boys and girls are not out of it, as 20 to 30 shots is not much if each player can cut five shots off their scores, which is possible for us," said Barraza.
The final round of District play will take place in Monahans on Monday, April 5.
