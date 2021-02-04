The Alpine Fightin’ Bucks took on Anthony at home for another District game on Jan. 30.
The Bucks would start out slowly, but Brady Crump and Aiden Morrissey got things going offensively in the first quarter.
As the first half progressed, the boys started playing really well, with a couple of scores from Esteban Macias and Mason Cavness. The Buck defense began to clamp down and make things very difficult, with impressive hustle and toughness defensively. Anthony made it a game ending the half, with a slew of scores to keep it close, 19-15 Bucks.
Into the second half, the Bucks came out firing, scoring a total of 28 points in the third quarter alone from Jayden Canaba, Cody Barragan, Franky Ontiveros, Isaiah Nunez and Crump. They each scored multiple times as the Bucks began dominating this game. At the end of three quarters, the score was 47-20, Bucks.
In the fourth quarter, the Bucks continued with more of the same, knocking down a couple of three pointers from Jace Canaba and Jake Crump to close out the game.
The final score was 61-39. Most impressively the Bucks spread the offense around, with 10 different players scoring three points or more in the game. The victory now puts the Bucks 3-0 in District.
(0) comments
