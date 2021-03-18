Boys place in Wink

Coach Eddie Barraza and the Alpine High School Golf team are just getting warmed up for the season as they have now played a few tournaments.
On March 1-2 they hosted their tournament at the Alpine Country Club. According to Barraza, they continued to improve their scores, as eight of the boys played in their first ever golf tournament. He added they would gain the experience they needed, and this was the first time many players had walked and played 18 holes of golf.
"Overall, I see the need for improvement in everyone's putting. If we can do this better scores will drop," said Barraza.
The team played in the March 9 Wink Invitational. They shot their lowest team score of the season, and brought home second place.
Said Barraza, "The boys played well on a course they had never seen. They did struggle on the front nine not knowing what the course looked like, but made adjustments on the back nine, and improved their scores."
The girls did not field enough for a team, so they didn’t participate in the Wink Invitational.
On March 15 the team headed to Monahans for their tournament. The Bucks didn’t place, but again continued to improve their scores. Barraza said things were getting better with just two weeks left before District begins.
"We have things we need to work on. I think the major part is putting. If each player can cut down five putts a round, we will lower our scores 25 shots a team and be in contention," he said.
