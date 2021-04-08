Buck tennis continues to improve

The Alpine High School tennis team had its last tournament before districts on March 30-31. The tournaments took place in Sanderson, and according to Coach Rick Garcia, the players made great showings on both days.
On the boys side, Esteban Ramos captured third place on the Championship bracket, and the rest of the boys did a good job as well.
The girls had to battle the wind and cold early, but overcame the weather. The team of Kylie Garcia and Lilly Terrazas lost in the third place match, but improved their skills with a great performance. Madison Mendoza captured fourth place on the consolation bracket.
The Buck mixed doubles team of Derek Schwierjohn and Itzel Franco have been working to bring home gold in districts. One more dual will take place before district with Balmorhea on April 7 at the Sul Ross tennis courts.
Said Garcia, "Everyone did a great job. Everyone on the team is continuing to improve, and will continue to work everyday to prepare for the district meet."
District begins Wednesday, April 14, at Fort Stockton.
(0) comments
