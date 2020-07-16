Hunters looking for a new opportunity or a change of scenery this fall are encouraged to check out the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s drawn hunt permits program. Applications are now being accepted for more than 9,500 permits in 56 hunt categories.
The permits are for drawn hunts on both public and private lands throughout Texas. Among the offerings available through the online system are white-tailed and mule deer, pronghorn, turkey, alligator, and dove, and guided packages for exotic species and bighorn sheep.
“These drawings include two selections for U.S. Forest Service antlerless deer permits, both adult and youth hunts, and 16 e-Postcard selections for hunters using the $48 annual public hunting permit,” said Kelly Edmiston, public hunting program coordinator.
Applicants for e-Postcard hunts and U.S. Forest Service antlerless deer permits must have a current permit to apply.
The department also created two new hunt categories, one for National Wildlife Refuge feral hog and one for National Wildlife Refuge spring turkey.
Drawn hunt opportunities can be viewed online by category or by area via an interactive map, and all applications, fee payments and permit issuance are handled electronically. To participate, applicants will need internet access, an email address, and a credit or debit card. The customer ID number from the applicant’s hunting or fishing license is an easy way to access the system.
Application fees are $3 or $10, depending on the category. Adult hunters selected may also need to pay a special permit fee of $80 for regular hunts and $130 for extended hunts. Some categories, such as the youth-only hunts, require no application or permit fees. Permits are open to resident and non-resident hunters alike.
Aug. 1 is the deadline for the alligator hunt categories, pronghorn, and private lands dove hunts; and Aug. 15 for archery deer, general exotic, and javelina. New to the 2020-21 license year is the addition of a Nov. 1 deadline for late occurring hunts. Application deadlines are the first and 15th of the month from Aug. 1 to Nov. 1.
A full list of category deadlines can be found online. After the application is submitted, hunters can check their drawing status online at any time.
For more information or to get started in the application process, visit the TPWD drawn hunts webpage. For questions, contact hunt@tpwd.texas.gov, or call 512-389-4505 between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.