Cowboys open season with good results

Opening week for 2021 baseball is in the books, and the Alpine o6 Cowboys started with a win and a couple of losses to the Tucson Saguaros. The fourth game of the series was canceled due to rain.
In game one, the final score was 19-14 Tucson. Pitchers Jake Woods and Ian Concevitch gave up a total of 21 hits to the Saguaros. Despite the loss, the Cowboy’s offense kept up with the game. On defense, the Cowboys committed four errors.
Alpine handily took game two of the series with an 11-3 win. Chandler Hughes led hitters with three hits and four RBIs. Pitcher Jake Voss went six innings and got the win. Pitcher Alejandro Amezquita notched the save. Both pitchers allowed only two hits each for the game.
In a brutal game three, the Cowboys struggled on defense as pitcher Jared Strait allowed 15 hits to the Saguaros. Five errors piled up in this difficult night of baseball. The final score was a whopping 28-3 to the Saguaros.
Series two of the season pitted the Cowboys against the Roswell Invaders. Game one was a low scoring affair, with Alpine pulling out the win 4-2. Pitcher Jake Thomas earned the win, going seven innings, giving up two hits, and striking out seven for the night.
In the second game of the series, the Cowboys began to take charge by scoring 10 runs in the second inning alone. The final score was 14-7. Alex Westman had three hits and two RBI, and Bryce Donovan had a couple of hits with four RBI for the night.
Come game three, the Cowboys began to dominate this series with a decisive 20-10 win over Roswell. Notably, Calvin Graves punched four hits with five RBI in five at bats. Several other players were involved offensively, including Chandler Hughes, Andrew Fregia, Alex Westman, and James Prockish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.