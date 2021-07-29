Cowboys three games back

The Cowboys sit three games back from the Tucson Saguaros in their division with fewer than a dozen games to play in the regular season.
A two-game series against the Roswell Invaders began with a close loss, 12-11. Jake Woods got the loss at the mound, and three errors gave this one away. Bryce Donovan had a fantastic night with a home run and four RBI.
Game two of the series proved a success, with the Cowboys getting it done late in the game with a final score 7-1. Chris O'Neal had three RBI on two hits. Pitcher Joe Raab was on fire this evening, with 11 strikeouts in nine innings sealing the win.
Next up, the Cowboys faced the Trinidad Triggers in another two-game series, and once again, they fell in game one, 16-22. Bryce Donovan ended this match with half a dozen RBI, while Trey Silmon took the loss on the mound, giving up six runs in just one inning pitched.
Game two flipped as both teams continued to put up a lot of offense. The Cowboys won, 21-15. Pitcher Jonathan Triesler sealed the win in two innings pitched, giving up no hits and striking out three in two innings. Offensively, the Cowboys racked up a whopping five home runs on the night from Christian Armstrong, Chris O'Neal, James Prockish, Dylan Nolan, and Joel Barraza.
Finishing out the week and into this week, the Cowboys again faced the Roswell Invaders in a two-game series. The Cowboys took game one with a 12-8 victory.
Bryce Donovan came through with four RBI, and continued his offensive success with 44 RBI for the season. Jake Thomas pitched the win in six innings with seven strikeouts, and Alejandro Amezquita got the save, allowing two hits and striking out five in three innings.
In game two, the Invaders handed the Cowboys another loss with a tough 23-9 score. James Prockish pitched this loss, with eight runs given up in three innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.