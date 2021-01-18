Garry Couch Henderson, 85, of Comanche, Texas, passed away Jan. 6, 2021. Although 85, he lived 100 lifetimes in those years. He was born Oct. 23, 1935, in Brownwood, Texas, to Loyd T. and Oleta (Couch) Henderson.
Garry stated, "God gave me outstanding parents, relatives and super, life-long friends."
He attended and graduated from Alpine High School in Alpine, Texas, then joined the U.S. Air Force. In 1960 Garry then completed his BS in mathematics, with minors in physics and geology, from Sul Ross State College. In 1962 he earned an MS in geophysical oceanography, and a PhD in geophysics with multiple undergrad studies at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas.
In 1965 he joined General Dynamics Applied Research, and became a leader on the Apollo Lunar Science Program. Garry also worked with Stromberg-Carlson Plessy that led him to travel around the world, but to us four girls, he was dad. He said we were what he was most proud of.
We treasure many wonderful childhood memories, especially visiting grandpa and grandma in Alpine and going to Big Bend. Dad lived his life to the fullest, and we'll miss him dearly.
Garry is survived by his wife Lalin, Garry's four daughters and nine grandchildren, and Lalin's four step-daughters, three grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
There will be a Celebration of Life with close family.
