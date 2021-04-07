Mary Sims McFadin, 73, passed away peacefully April 6, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 18, 1947, in Alpine, Texas, to Robert “Bob” and Pauline Sims. She married John McFadin on Nov. 25, 1965, and they shared 55 wonderful years together.
Viewing will be held on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine, Texas.
Mary and John spent many years in the Comstock, Texas, and Sanderson, Texas, areas, teaching and working in the local school districts. After their children, Bert and Roy, graduated they found themselves on many adventures, making many life-long friends along the way. Mary enjoyed participating in a cactus club, hunting and fishing with her husband and sons, collecting rocks from special places from their travels, and spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her loving husband John; sons Bert and wife Shelley of Glen Rose, Texas, and Roy and wife Pam of D’Hanis, Texas; seven grandchildren, Wayne, Shilah, Cooper, Gage, Natalie, Kallie, and Kinslie Belle; and her brother, Bob Sims and his wife Patty and their children.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Robert “Bob” and Pauline Sims.
Mary will be laid to rest in Alpine. Honorary Pallbearers are Jim Skehan, Cary Shackleford, Hugh Ward Childress, Ben Brown, Mike Stavely, Johnny Carpenter, Jerry Castellano, and Don Davis.
Arrangements were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
If you would like to send condolences to the family, you may do so at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
