With the love and compassion of a servant’s heart, love of faith, family, and friends, Joe Albert Sierra closed his eyes to his earthly home on March 5, 2021, and opened his eyes to a loving smile and a warm embrace from his personal Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Joe was 35.
Joe was born on Aug. 20, 1985, in Alpine, Texas, to Alberto Salas Sierra and Carol Jean (Hernandez) Sierra. Joe graduated from Alpine High School, and he was a certified Harley Davidson mechanic. A passion for Joe was working on his beloved Harley Davidson.
Joe’s true passion was the love he had for his beloved family and friends.
Joe loved with all his heart his son Diego and his mother Carol, and he would always contact her several times a day. Joe was a brother to all, and loved everyone in his life. He would be in contact with friends and family daily if only to say hello.
Joe loved to travel all over the U.S. and into Mexico. He enjoyed doing this by traveling on his Harley that he said always made him feel free. He loved to make family, friends, and complete strangers laugh. Those strangers before to long would be beloved friends of Joe’s.
Joe loved to dance, listen to music, play drums, and sing with his friends.
Funeral services took place March 16, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, with Father Joe Raj serving as funeral celebrate, and Rick Ruiz providing musical accompaniment. Joe was laid to rest at Holy Angles Cemetery in Alpine.
Those honoring Joe with one last act of love by serving as pallbearers were Gilbert Rodriguez, Rick De La O, Felipe “Phil” Valenzuela, Anthony Llanez, Lorenzo Lujan, and Adam Muniz.
Preceding Joe in death was his grandfather Luis P. Hernandez.
Cherishing the wonderful, loving memory of Joe are his son Diego Gerardo Sierra of Alpine; his parents Carol Jean Sierra and Alberto Salas Sierra of Alpine; his sister Jessica Mozelle Sierra of Alpine; his brother Alberto Sierra, Jr., of Anthony, N.M.; his three nephews and one niece, and his beloved friends that in Joe’s heart were never friends, but truly beloved family to him.
Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
To leave a note of love and support for the family, you may do so at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
