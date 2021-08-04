William "Billy" Earl Hawkins was born in Houston, Texas, on June 18, 1945, to Richard and Leona Hawkins. Billy passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021, at the age of 76.
Having never married and with no children, he had lived with his older brother Richard and his wife Lora Hawkins.
Billy's hobbies included taking long tractor rides, and feeding the numerous wild deer that visited him daily. His true passion was radios, which he worked on, repaired, and collected. Billy loved music of all kinds. Billy always seemed to have a smile on his face, and a big heart full of kindness. He will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all of those whose lives he touched.
He was laid to rest next to his mother at Memorial Oaks in Houston.
Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas.
