Urbano D. Rios of Midland, Texas, was called home to be with our Father in heaven on Feb. 17, 2021.
Urbano was born April 2, 1938, in San Carlos, Chihuahua, Mexico, to Inez Rios, Sr., and Lucia Dominguez Rios. He was a principal and teacher for Presidio Independent School District and a teacher for Alpine Public Schools for several years, an instructional consultant for Region 18 in Midland, and a counselor for Bunche and West Elementary Schools in Midland.
Urbano is survived by his wife, Elidia Rios of Midland; six children, Elizabeth Torres and husband Vidal of Midland, Esther Carrillo and husband Calistro, Jr., of San Antonio, Texas, Donna Rios of El Paso, Texas, Herlinda Melendez of Midland, Glenn Rios and partner Leah Heptner of Austin, Texas, and JoAnn Jaquez and husband Mark of Midland; 12 grandchildren, Ray Espinoza and wife Violet, Adalina Borrego and husband Eddie, Adrian Carrillo, Vidal Torres IV, Lucas Melendez IV, Glenn Losoya and wife Melanie, Jasmine Acosta, Sonia and husband Stefano, Brandon Acosta, Mireya Torres, Francesca Jaquez, and Olivia Jaquez; and 10 great grandchildren, Andre Espinoza, Mathew Canales, Gregorio “Geo” Rodriquez, Lorenzo Borrego, Alaura Rodriquez, Urbano Borrego, Nikko Espinosa, Titus Rodriguez, Roman Espinosa, and Jubilee Rodriquez.
Urbano is also survived by Elena Fierro, his last surviving sibling, and spoke endearingly of his many nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.
The family would like to express their gratitude to our loved ones. We thank you for your immediate outpouring of kindness and loving messages as we heal during this time. We appreciate your understanding in advance as we continue to respect and learn what COVID protocols will allow and not allow during this difficult time, and ask your continued prayers from a distance.
A private rosary and funeral will be held at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Midland on Friday and Saturday, March 5-6, 2021.
Arrangements under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at npwelch.com.
Commented