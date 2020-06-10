Rodolfo “Rudy” Gallego Valenzuela entered eternal rest on May 11, 2020 at the age of 92. Rudy was born on June 13, 1927 in Alpine, Texas.
Rudy married Leonor “Nonie” Galindo on April 9, 1950 in Alpine.
He started his career as a U.S. Postal Service carrier in Alpine, and continued that career after moving to San Jose, California in 1962. Rudy retired in 1989 with a total of 37 years of service. In his retirement years, Rudy and Nonie resided in Valley Springs, California, and in San Antonio, Texas, and moved back to San Jose in 2014 where he spent his final years.
Rudy served his country, enlisting in the U.S. Navy during World War II at the age of 17. Rudy proudly served in the Pacific, and would recall his days of serving in the Landing Craft Unit.
Rudy is survived by his wife of 70 years, Nonie Valenzuela; daughter Linda Rojo (Albert, Jr.); son Mario Valenzuela (Griselda); and his four grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Ronnie Rojo (Gabriela), Ricky Rojo, Sandra Renteria (Juan), and Vanessa Valenzuela. He had five great grandchildren, Alyssa Rojo, Alexander Rojo, Ella Rojo, Liliana Renteria, and Joaquin Renteria.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Leonor Gallego Valenzuela, and his sister Gloria Gonzales.
Funeral services are tentatively scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Peach Catholic Church in Alpine.
