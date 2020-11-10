Demencio Luna, Sr., was born at Big Bend National Park in a place called Luna Jacal, to Bonificia and Giberto Luna. He was one of five brothers and three sisters. He passed away on Nov. 5, 2020, in Midland, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his brothers Jose, Miguel, Marcos, Mauricio, and Margarito, and his sisters Manuela, Angelita, and Felicita.
When our father was a young man, he helped his father take care of the livestock and the garden. He worked hard tending the crops and caring for the animals. When he was old enough, he joined the U.S. Army.
When he came back from the service, he went to work in the mines at Big Bend National Park. He worked there for many years until he moved to Alpine, Texas, where he met his wife, Felipa Carrillo. They were married for more than 50 years. She passed away in 1998 at the age of 85. He worked for the City of Alpine for about 30 years. He loved his music. His favorite singers were Pedro Infante and Antonio Aguilar. He also loved to play the guitar.
Mr. Luna was a good man, and a very religious person.
Mr. Luna leaves behind four daughters, Juanita L. Alvarado, Agripina L. Bigler, Josefina L. Martinez, Carolina L. Merluzzi; a son, Demencio Luna, Jr.; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, seven great, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
"Our dad was a good man, a good provider. He will dearly be missed.”
Rosary service will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at 9:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine. Graveside service will be at the Holy Angels cemetery in Alpine. Fr. Pablo Matta will be the celebrant.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
