Enedina "Annie" Donohoo went home to the Lord on Nov. 10, 2020, at age 87.
She was married to William "Bill" Donohoo on Nov. 6, 1975. She was preceded in death by her husband on March 12, 2005, and her mother Amelia Gallego Cedillo of Alpine, Texas.
Annie was an Alpine native. She was a nurse by profession, working at Big Bend Regional Medical Center, numerous physician clinics, and as a school nurse at Alpine Independent School District.
She was a life-long member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Active in the church, she and Bill served as communion ministers, and Annie was a member of the Ladies Catholic Organization. She frequently volunteered to the church.
In Annie's spare time, she took up golfing, and loved the game. She and Bill traveled on golf excursions throughout Texas and the U.S., golfing together. She was also an active member of the Ladies Big Bend Golf Association.
Annie leaves behind her five children and one grandchild, Johnny Fitzgerald and wife Jean of Dayton, Texas, Sammy Fitzgerald and wife Tracie of Balmorhea, Texas, Anna Burns and husband Drew of Corsicana, Texas, James Fitzgerald of Hall, Texas, Randall Fitzgerald and wife Angela of LaPorte, Texas and only grandchild Chesney Dawn Fitzgerald. She also leaves behind one sister, Dora Lujan Lee of Alamogordo, New Mexico.
Graveside services were held at Holy Angels Cemetery on Nov. 14, 2020, with Monsignor David Fierro as celebrant.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
