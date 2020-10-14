Alpine, Texas, resident Britt Steele lost his long and courageous battle with cancer, and passed earthly bonds to be with his Lord on Oct. 4, 2020.
He worked as a manager for National Park Concessions at several locations for over 30 years, then at Morrison True Value in Alpine, before moving to Sequim, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Dorothy Steele of Cornville, Ariz.
His wife, Audrey Steele, and daughters Stephanie Steele and Kimberly Short, survive him.
Funeral arrangements were through Linde Price Funeral Service in Sequim.
