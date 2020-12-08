William Beauregard Duncan, Jr., passed away of a heart attack during his sleep on Nov. 15, 2020, at his home in Brasília, Brazil. “Beau” was born in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 19, 1954, and was the only child of Jeanne and Billy Beau Duncan of Jeff Davis County, Texas, where he grew up on the family ranch.
He attended schools in Balmorhea, Texas, and Fort Davis, and graduated high school from Peacock Military Academy, San Antonio, Texas, in 1973.
William Beauregard Duncan, Jr., held a PhD in political science, with post-graduate study of sociology. He was a former associate professor of Government and Sociology at a small college in Southeast Texas. For most of his academic career, he focused on first teaching political science, and adding sociology and philosophy to the classes that he offered.
In reviewing the results of student evaluations, he was a popular teacher. Based on the number of awards and recognition he received over the years, he was a helpful professor.
Beau is survived by his wife, Chessa Duncan. They met in 1997, and married in 2008. He is also survived by three stepchildren, Paulo, Victor, and Guilherme; a daughter-in-law, Martha; and two granddaughters, Helena, and Clarissa. Beau told Chessa that he had a dream that one day he would live in Brazil. He did.
Beau is also survived by four first cousins, Elizabeth Posey of Tucson, Arizona, Jim and Tom Duncan, both of Whitney, Texas, and Joe Duncan of Fort Davis, Texas; plus many descendants of the Duncan and McCutcheon families who originated in Jeff Davis County. He had one deceased first cousin, John Fitzgerald.
He was cremated at the Jardin Metropolitano Crematorium in Valparaíso, Goiás, on Nov. 20, 2020, and his ashes will be placed in the Amazon River.
On Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, a seventh day service, Requiem Mass, was held for the repose of William’s soul at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Brasilia, Brazil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.