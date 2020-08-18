Cinderela “Cindy” Cordova, 93, lifetime resident of Alpine, Texas, went to be with her heavenly Father on Aug. 14, 2020.
Cindy was born June 19, 1927 in Alpine to Felipe and Clara Maya Valenzuela. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church.
She is survived by one daughter, Diana Ramos of Alpine; and three sons, Larry Cordova and wife Elizabeth of Alpine, Mauricio Cordova, Jr., and wife Laura of Alpine, and Oscar Cordova and wife Elsa of Dallas, Texas. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and extended family members.
Cindy was preceded in death by her husband, Mauricio Cordova.
A private family graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020 at Holy Angels Cemetery, with Fr. Beto Lopez as celebrant.
Pallbearers are her grandchildren, Chloe Cordova, Larry Cordova, Jr., Marc Cantu, and Jay Ramos.
The family wishes to express a special thank you to Dr. Rafael Escovar, Dr. David Sanchez, and the nursing staff at Big Bend Regional Medical Center for their professional medical care and attention given to our beloved mother during her many stays at the hospital. May God Bless each and every one of you.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services. Online condolence may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
