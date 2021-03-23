Mackie Sue Barnett, 72, died in the presence of family at Vanderbilt University Hospital on March 21, 2021, from complications of COVID-19.
She left behind her son Tye and his wife Amanda; sister Carla and her husband Jim Woods and their sons Tony and Chad; and grandchildren Corey Hyatt, Grady Nelon, Bonnie Pohly, Dale Barnett, Monroe Barnett, and Asa Barnett; and many other friends and family.
She was preceded in death by husband Jack Barnett, son Chris Nelon, brother James Smith, sister Geneva Smith, and parents Carl Smith and Joe and Roberta Setsor.
Sue was born in the hills of Tennessee which she loved dearly, but her life would take her around the world, even to the Middle East. She always had a good story to tell about her adventures. She followed all that travel by taking on the greatest challenge of all - being a working mom. To this end she gave all she had. Her transition to grandma was even better. May every family be blessed with such a matriarch. She will be missed every day.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Prater's Chapel Cemetery in Clifton, Tenn., with Roger Reece officiating.
Arrangements were handled by Shackelford Funeral Directors, Savannah, Tenn.
