Michael Flynt Houston

Flynt, loving son, husband, father, and grandfather, left us too soon to join his heavenly Father. He will always be a part of our lives, and will be loved and missed by many. He passed away on Mother’s Day, May 9, 2021, in Richland, Wash. He was born on April 19, 1972.
In April 2020, Flynt, his wife Pamela, and daughter Patricia moved to Richland for Flynt to pursue a new career as an environmental resource specialist.
Flynt grew up in Houston, Texas, and attended high school at St. Thomas Episcopal. He was a graduate of Sul Ross State University receiving a biology degree, and Stephen F. Austin receiving a masters in aquatic science.
Flynt proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1995-1999 as a Security Forces member. He was honorably discharged as Senior Airman Houston. During Flynt’s life, he enjoyed the outdoors, including fishing, hunting, and camping.
Flynt was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Jean Hines of Riviera, Texasm and Bill and Marathanele Houston of Sweeny, Texas.
Survivors include his loving wife of seven years, Pamela Jo Houston; parents Steve and Kay Houston of Marathon, Texas; sister Jeanele Houston of Abilene, Texas; son Kyle Houston of the Woodlands, Texas; grandson Levi Houston of the Woodlands; daughter Patricia Jones of Richland; aunt Kelly Trlica and husband Gerald of Kingwood, Texas; uncles Jeff Hines and Yoli Zavala of McAllen, Texas, and Mike Houston and wife Leslie of Plano, Texas; cousins Karen Houston of Plano, Steven and Kerry Houston and sons Ryan and Korey of Frisco, Texas; nephews Michael Houston of Alpine, Texas, Ryan Houston of Lubbock, Texas, Steven Houston of Roswell, N.M.; and other numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews, and Pamela’s family who have been a significant part of Flynt’s life for years.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 20, 2021, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home in Riviera with Pastor Cecil Whitton officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, 2021, at Riviera Cemetery in Riviera with Rector Jan Dantone officiating.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Flynt’s name to Riviera Cemetery, P.O. Box 326, Riviera, TX 78379; Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or your local VFW.
