Nurturing, encourager, and the family’s biggest cheerleader, Julie Joy Rossman Gamel of Mason, Texas, was born Nov. 15, 1941, and went to be with the Lord on Sept. 3, 2020 at the age of 78.
Julie was born in Dallas, Texas, and during her early years she lived in Pecos, Texas, where her parents William and Loyce Rossman owned the first motel in Pecos, the Pecos Motel.
In the late 1940s, Julie attended the San Marcos Academy until junior high when the family moved to Fredericksburg, Texas. There, she attended school in Fredericksburg, and graduated from Fredericksburg High School. Following high school, she attended the business school at Howard Payne University.
Julie met the love of her life and best friend Clinton Gamel at “The Tower” in Fredericksburg. They dated for four years before marrying in 1964 in Mason at the First Baptist Church. They were married for 56 wonderful years. Many memories were made taking trips to Hawaii, California, Colorado, and New Mexico, and they also made many trips to Alpine, Texas. In recent years they were each other’s shadow and best companion. On Friday nights they met with their supper club to eat catfish. Clinton and Julie enjoyed their retirement years, where they were hand in hand on all adventures, including traveling to see the granddaughters.
In 1965 their first daughter, Loyce, was born, and three-and-a-half years later, their second daughter, Candy, was born. Julie was a homemaker, and stayed home with the girls during their early years. She was a diehard Mason Puncher and Cowgirl fan, attending all the sporting events, and was her daughters’ biggest fan and referee.
During the peanut farmer years, she was the best farmers wife, running errands, delivering parts, and bringing supper to the workers. After her daughters graduated from high school, she worked for Mason ISD for many years assisting in special education. Starting in 2021, the Mason Cowgirls basketball team Fighting Heart Award will be given in Julie’s name to an athlete who shows great ethics, determination, grit, and fight.
Julie was a member of the Riata Service Organization. For many years she joined in with other members in fundraising to enhance the beauty of the Mason square, and to provide in the community.
Julie was a board member for the Mason Educational Foundation, and a member of the First Baptist Church and Mason Habitat for Humanity. Julie was best known in the community of Mason for her giving spirit and her welcoming heart.
The light of her life was being meme to her two granddaughters, Kodi Ann and Koda Joy. She was known to often wear her favorite color, Puncher purple, but when it came for their sporting events she wore Bronco red to show her support. She loved to spoil them letting them eat sugary things for breakfast, playing dress up, and baking for them, cooking their favorite chicken fried steak, and adding to their collection of Beanie Babies.
Julie was preceeded in death by her parents, William and Loyce Rossman, and one brother, David Rossman. She is survived by her husband, Clinton Gamel of Mason; two daughters, Loyce Gamel of Sonora, Texas, and Candy Davis and husband Robert of Sonora; two granddaughters, Kodi Ann and Koda Joy Davis; and special neighbor Karen Scantlin.
Pallbearers are Leo Cavness, Buddy Cavness, James Earl Vierus, Dave Underwood, Jock Dutton, and Terry Owen. Honorary Pallbearers are Jerry Dutton, Garland Black, Bobby Dockal, Arlis Zesch, Tim Underwood, Willie Carter, Bob Al Hoffmann, Buster Nixon, and Donny Stockbridge.
Visitation for Julie Gamel will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Mason Funeral Home. Face masks and social distancing are required. Private graveside services and interment will be held at the Gamel Cemetery.
A special thank you to the Shannon Medical Center COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals that assisted in Julie’s care. Their professionalism and passion given to Julie during this terrible time was outstanding.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Julie Gamel Memorial Scholarship Fund at Mason ISD.
