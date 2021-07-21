Diane Baylor, 81, passed away on July 3, 2021, in her home in Alpine, Texas.
A memorial service for Diane will be held at 10:30 a.m. on July 24, 2021, at First United Methodist Church in Alpine with Stephen White officiating. Arrangements are by Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
Diane was born in Shreveport La., to Bill and Jean Wilcox on Sept. 24, 1939. She went to high school in Fort Worth, Texas. Diane went to Texas Tech University in Lubbock. She worked for GMAC for eight and half years, and finished her career working for an insurance agent who was an AllState Insurance Company Agent. She married Roland Baylor April 22, 1983, in Odessa Texas.
Diane was a lifelong animal rights activist, and she volunteered her time and resources to the Alpine Humane Society and supported Best Friends Animal Society. She was also a fierce protector of human rights and dignity, and to support that cause she volunteered tirelessly at the Salvation Army and Meals on Wheels in Alpine. Diane was a gifted artist, and her work was sold at Gallery on the Square in Alpine.
Diane Baylor is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Roland Baylor; daughter Dawn O'Donnell and her husband Steve O'Donnell; son Scott Huey and his wife Erzulie Clarke; step sons Steven and Kathy Baylor, David and Missy Baylor, Scott and Robin Baylor; and step daughter Stephanie Ballard. Diane and her husband Roland have 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Diane is also survived by her fur-babies Chica and Tinkerbell, as well as great friends in the Alpine arts community.
Memorials may be made to her favorite charities, the Salvation Army of Alpine and the Alpine Humane Society.
Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
Commented