Charlie L. Valenzulea entered into eternal rest on Jan. 19, 2021. Charlie was born May 22, 1939, in Alpine, Texas.
Charlie was predeceased by his parents Pete and Lucia Lozoya Valenzuela, his brother Roberto, and his sisters Eliza Leyva, Ende Lara, and Delia Soria.
Charlie is survived by his son James Valenzuela and step-son Doug; Pete and Jerry of Alamogordo, New Mexico, and Henry of El Paso, Texas; and Lucy DuVall of Tucson, Ariz.
Charlie requested that he be cremated, and his ashes be interred in Alpine.
Rosary will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, followed by mass and burial at Holy Angels Cemetery.
Note: Charlie scored the first touchdown in Tiger Field in 1958.
