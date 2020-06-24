Harold L. Miller, MD, 74, passed away on June 3, 2020 in the COVID-19 ICU of Ascension Seton Hospital in Austin.
Harold was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma in 1946 to Oscar and Eunice Murphy Miller. His family soon moved to Pyote, Texas, and later, San Antonio, Texas, where Harold attended Hot Wells Junior High and Highlands High School, graduating in 1963.
Harold married high school sweetheart Deanne Kuba in 1965 in San Antonio. He graduated with honors from the University of Texas at Austin in 1968 with a BA in chemistry. Later that year, he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he trained to fly the F-4 Phantom, and earned the distinguished Weapon Systems Officer Top Gun award at George Air Force Base.
Harold and Deanne’s daughters were born in 1969 and 1970, and in 1971 Harold flew combat missions in the Vietnam War, returning later to become a flight instructor at George AFB. Harold earned his MD at University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas in 1978, and completed his medical internship at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi.
In 1980, Harold left the Air Force and moved the family to Alpine, where he began a private practice in general medicine. In Alpine he was an active member of the Kiwanis Club, and he and daughter Monique also played trombone in the Alpine Community Band. The whole family was active at St. James Episcopal Church, with Harold often reading liturgy, and the girls serving as acolytes. Harold and Deanne made lifelong friendships in Alpine. Even though they moved away four years later, Alpine always held a very special place in their hearts.
In 1984, the family relocated to Snyder, Texas where Harold practiced internal medicine for four years. With the girls off to college, Harold and Deanne moved to San Angelo, Texas in 1988, and finally returned to Austin in 1991. Harold practiced at Austin Medicenters for a year, and then covered community hospital emergency rooms around Texas for 13 years. During this time, he also pursued his many passions, including pottery and organic farming.
In early 2005, Harold opened a small private practice dedicated to serving low-income and uninsured Austinites. Unfortunately, later that year Harold was stricken by a mysterious case of encephalitis, requiring a lengthy hospitalization stay and rehab, and leading, ultimately, to his disability and retirement.
Harold was a man of deep faith, and he and Deanne raised their girls in the Lutheran and Episcopal churches. Having been drawn to the Roman Catholic church for years, he was confirmed at St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown Austin in April 1995. At the time of his death, he was a member of the parish of St. Martin De Porres in Dripping Springs, Texas.
Harold is survived by his daughters, Monique Snyder of Wimberley, Texas, Kirsten Miller (Kevin Brady) of Austin, and Ashley Hand of Austin; sister Alice Lindley (John) of San Antonio; grandchildren Philip and Cosette Snyder of Wimberley; one nephew and three nieces; numerous cousins and special friends; and the love of his life, Deanne Miller of Wimberley. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Elaine Campbell.
A private memorial service is pending, and will be live-streamed online. Please look for updates at bit.ly/HLMiller.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Harold’s memory to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at ssvdp.org/donate, or the Seton Foundation COVID-19 Response Fund at bit.ly/COVID19-ResponseFund.
