Charles “Chuck” Rudder, 54, from Alpine, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2020. Chuck was born and raised in Alpine. He lived most of his life in Alpine, and loved to spend most of his time down south.
He was a hard worker, and loved his job at McDonald Observatory, where he worked many years.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Gracie (Nell) Rudder, and one brother, Bill Witcher. Chuck is survived by his wife Shari; two stepdaughters, Monica Skinner and husband Thomas, and Tasha Carrasco; four grand children; two sisters, Gail Turner, and Lea Anne Rudder; three brothers, Joe Rudder and wife Cathy, twin brother Lloyd Rudder, and David Rudder; and many nieces and nephews he loved very much.
A memorial for Chuck will be held Saturday, Aug. 1, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Quarter Circle 7 pavilion in Alpine.
Please send any cards, flowers, etc., to 2607 West Highway 90, Alpine TX 79830.
