Larry Dale Higgins, 84, entered eternal life on Oct. 21, 2018. Born to Dale V. Higgins and Mae Hoover Higgins of Watseka, Ill., he was a New Year’s baby, the first baby born in the State of Illinois in 1934. He married Billie Royce of La Mesa, N.M. They celebrated 65 years of marriage before Larry’s passing.
Larry attended Gadsden High School in Anthony, N.M., and graduated from New Mexico State University. He was awarded a Distinguished Alumnus Award from the NMSU School of Business Administration and Economics. He served on the Harper Independent School District Board of Trustees in Harper, Texas, and the Gillespie County Appraisal District Board of Trustees in Fredericksburg, Texas.
A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1952-1956.
Larry is greatly missed by his daughter Lori Higgins of Houston, Texas; sons Miles Higgins (Janet) of Plano, Texas, and Mace Higgins (Tami) of Buda, Texas; and four grandchildren, Parker and wife Taylor, Travis, and Averie and Hannah Higgins.
He is also survived by his sisters Matha Berger and Marla Frye of Watseka, Ill., and many friends and extended family members who loved him dearly.
Virtual services will be Saturday, March 27, 2021. For service details, email lbsmemor65@ gmail.com.
