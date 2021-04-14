Jeff Williams, 64, of Alpine, Texas, entered eternal rest on March 20, 2021.
His greatest joy was watching his grandson Daxton play baseball, and his granddaughter Jaeda play soccer and volleyball.
Jeff had a great love for dogs and wildlife, and was a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Jeanne Williams, and his brother Scott Williams.
He is survived by his son Jeremiah, daughter-in-law Debra, and two grandchildren, Jaeda and Daxton Williams; former spouse Roxanna Villa-Williams; his sister Jaclyn Sanchez her husband Knobby, and nephews K.J Sanchez and Omar Sanchez (Amber); and sister-in-law Karen Williams and nieces Jessica Baldeschwiler (Kyle) and Mariah Williams. Jeff will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Jeff to the Parkinson’s Foundation or a charity of your choice.
A graveside memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.
