With a heavy heart we announce that our beloved, sweet, kind, gentle, loving husband, son, father, brother, friend, and sideline coach Robert J. Rubio of Fort Davis, Texas, closed his eyes to his earthly home and opened them to his heavenly home on Jan. 28, 2021, in Midland, Texas. He was 45.
Robert was born on May 10, 1975 in Alpine, Texas, to Roberto Rubio and Lupe (Granado) Lupe. Robert graduated from Fort Davis High School in 1994, and he worked for the City of Marfa.
Public viewing for Robert will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 2-5 p.m. at the Kelly Outdoor Pavilion in Fort Davis. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Kelly Outdoor Pavilion, with burial following at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Robert met the love of his life, Stephanie, in Hico, Texas, and together, they made their home in Fort Davis. Their beautiful love story gave birth to three children and a 22-year marriage.
Robert loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was known by the Fort Davis community as a kind and generous man. Robert would volunteer in his community coaching little league baseball, basketball, and soccer. He would also volunteer at Bloy’s Camp Meeting. He was a member of the Christian faith, and never met a stranger.
Robert was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, as well as a Texas Rangers fan. On any given Thursday or Friday night in the fall, Robert would be seen standing on the local football field sideline, coaching his two sons as what they call “the best sideline coach.”
Robert was an avid barbecuer, and he loved to get together with friends and family cooking, eating, singing, and dancing the night away. He was the master of the TV remote. He enjoyed watching the History Channel, Sanford and Son, BBQ Pit Masters, American Pickers, Gold Rush, and, most importantly, Sports Center.
Those left to honor and cherish the memory of Robert are his wife Stephanie Rubio of Fort Davis; his parents Robert and Lupe Rubio of Fort Davis; his grandmother Estefana Granado of Fort Davis; his daughter Allison Rubio and son-in-law Ryan Jurado of Carlsbad, N.M.; sons Robert Blake Rubio III and Levi Joel Rubio, both of Fort Davis; his sister Melanie Rubio of Dublin, Texas; his sister in law Ginger Rubio of Fort Davis; brothers Jeremian Rubio of Fort Davis and Michael Rubio of Stephenville, Texas; Mikian Rubio and Olivia Rubio; special friends George Valerio, Margarito Vargas, Paco Perez, Chacho Gonzales, and many other beloved friends.
The Rubio family entrusted Alpine Memorial Funeral Home with arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
