Elma Hernandez Buckner went to be with her heavenly Father on July 20, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Elma was born May 5, 1933, in Alpine, Texas, to Alberto and Tomasita Hernandez. She was raised in her mother’s home with her siblings. Elma graduated from Alpine High School, and attended Sul Ross State College.
While attending Sul Ross, Elma met her husband Cecil Buckner. Cecil and Elma married on Nov. 25, 1960, and they spent 43 happy years together. They moved to New Mexico where they had their three children, Robert, Kelly, and Sherri.
Shortly after, they relocated to Ozona, Texas, for Cecil’s job, and opened Elma’s Roadside Grocery Store which she owned and managed for 28 years. Elma attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, where she was also a member of the Guadalupanas. She spent her free time visiting with loved ones, and taking care of her dogs.
Survivors include two of her children, Kelly and Sherri Buckner of Ozona; three grandchildren, Carlee Goree, Chance Buckner, and Taylor Goree; and two great grandchildren.
Elma was preceded in death by husband Cecil Buckner, and son Robert Buckner.
Funeral service was July 23, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ozona, with burial at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
