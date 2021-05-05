Rodolfo “Rudy” Vasquez Ybarra, passed away on April 28, 2021. Rosary will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church in Midland, Texas. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church.
Rodolfo “Rudy” was born on June 28, 1946, in Alpine, Texas, to Mateo and Eduviges Ybarra. During his childhood he worked on a ranch. He attended Catholic school, then graduated from Alpine High School.
He joined the Marine Corps in 1966, and went to Vietnam. He received many medals during his time, including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Master Medal, Good Conduct Medal, M-14 Rifle Marksman, 45 Caliber Pistol, Sharpshooter, and Combat Action Ribbon.
He married Manuela Valero Garcia on June 28, 1969, in Alpine. He received a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts, and went on to work in the oilfield for Conoco Philips for 29 years. He next went to work for Forrest Oil Company, and worked there for more than three years.
He was a knight in the Knights of Columbus through St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. He liked hunting and fishing, and he loved all things outdoors. He absolutely loved the Dallas Cowboys. Rodolfo loved everyone.
Rudy is survived by his daughter Yvonne Tenorio and husband Rick; son Rudy Adrian Ybarra and wife Alexis; a great nephew whom he raised, Angel Valles and Jasmine; grandchildren, Ricardo “Tony” A. Ruiz, Gaylevonne Ruiz and Martin, Isaac O. A. Ruiz and wife Amy, Lori E. Ruiz and Daniel, Manny Ybarra, Isaiah Ybarra, Aubrey Ybarra, and Ariana Ybarra; six great grandchildren; brother Rene Ybarra and wife Alicia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Rudy was preceded in death by his wife Manuela G. Ybarra; his parents; his brother Ruben Ybarra; and sister Aracely Ybarra.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Star Hospice, caregiver Jamie Tenorio, Texas Oncology Staff, Dr. PJ Patel, and Dr. Govind Patel for their loving care of our father.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at npwelch.com.
