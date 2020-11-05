Alberto R. Leyva, 82, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away on Oct. 28, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family.
Alberto was born on Oct. 16, 1938, to Augustine and Jesus Rodriguez Leyva in Rainbow, Texas. He joined the U.S. Army in 1958, and was discharged in 1964. He married the love of his life, Mary Gonzales Leyva, on Dec. 27, 1965.
Alberto is survived by his wife, Mary Gonzales Leyva; and three children and their spouses, John and Rosie Leyva, Adrian and Beatrice Tijerina, and Ian and Victoria Rae. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Esai M. Leyva, Sarah M. Leyva, Amanda N. Tijerina, Adrian Tijerina, Jr., Aarin J. Tijerina, Christina M. Rios, Jordan C. Soto, Zoey J. Tijerina, Zaylie M. Tijerina, Cassandra I. Soto, and Charlie I. Soto. He is also survived by his sister Beatriz Borunda and brother Palemon R. Leyva.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Augustine Leyva, Jr., and Abelardo Leyva, and grandchildren Omar Leyva and David and Ava Rae.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.