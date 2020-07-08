Wauneta May Stoner King

Wauneta Stoner King entered eternal life on July 4, 2020, her Independence Day. She was 93. Her daughter was with her when she peacefully went to Heaven.
Wauneta May Stoner was born to Holly and Elta Stoner on Feb. 26, 1927, in Palmyra, Neb. She was a 1944 graduate of Palmyra High School. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Betty June Stoner Bolz; her first husband, Dale Andersen; their infant son; her second husband, B.F. "Shark" King, and his grandson.
Mrs. King is survived by her daughter Judy Andersen Perry and husband Kenneth, and her grandson Robert Perry of Alpine. Her extended family includes the children of B. F. King; his son Jerry King and wife Kathy; his daughter Sabra King Gent; his grandchildren Stephen King and wife Helen, Trevor King and wife Mary Beth, Melissa Solomon and husband Paul, Crystal Coopenhaver and husband Jim; along with many great grandchildren.
Wauneta lived most of her life in Texas. She worked as a telephone operator in Lincoln, Neb., during World War II. She married Dale Andersen in 1946. They moved to the oil fields of West Texas in 1954, and lived near Midkiff, Texas, and Rankin, Texas. They moved to Midland, Texas, in 1965 and to Ogden, Iowa, in 1969.
She returned to Midland in 1971, where she worked for Southwest Labs in Midland for several years. She married Shark King in 1975. They owned and managed an apartment complex in Midland, then retired to Llano, Texas, in 1986. She had lived in Alpine since 1993, and most recently resided in Ashton Medical Lodge under the care of Hospice of Midland.
Wauneta was an active member of First Presbyterian Church of Alpine. She was a member of the Paisano Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Her fifth great grandfather, Abraham Steiner, emigrated from Switzerland about 1717. Her third great grandfather, Christian Stoner (1758-1814), was a patriot of the American Revolution born in Pennsylvania. Her great grandfather, Henry Stoner (1823-1900), homesteaded in Nebraska. Her father, Holly Stoner (1893-1968), served in France during World War I.
The Museum Volunteer of the Year award was presented to Mrs. King for 20 years of service to Museum of the Big Bend in Alpine. Other volunteer activities over the years include the Alpine Family Crisis Center Thrift Store, Alpine Sunshine House Senior Center, Alpine Library Re-Reads Store, Big Bend Regional Medical Center, and the Alpine Valley Care Nursing Home.
As a musician and watercolor artist, Wauneta shared her talents widely. She played the piano from her youth, gave piano lessons, and played for churches in Palmyra, Midkiff, Rankin, and Llano. She often volunteered her time playing piano in nursing homes and senior centers in Llano and Alpine. She loved playing jazz and the big band music of the 1940s. She played clarinet in high school and in a dance band. For 20 she played clarinet in the Alpine Community Band and their annual 4th of July Concert in the Park.
Wauneta took up watercolors in her middle years, and her work was featured in exhibits when she was in her 80s. She sold some, and gave many paintings to friends and family. She painted bookmarks that she donated through the local hospital and library and mission programs to China and South America. She crocheted numerous baby blankets for donation through the local hospital.
A memorial service for Wauneta King will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Alpine in the future when circumstances permit. Her ashes will be interred in Unadilla Cemetery, Unadilla, Neb., where four generations of her family are buried.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Alpine, Sunshine House of Alpine, Hospice of Midland, or the charity of your choice.
