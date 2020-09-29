Joe Raul "Magoo" Torres, 69, resident of Alpine, Texas, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020, in Odessa, Texas, after a brief illness.
He was born in Alpine on March 6, 1951, son of Horacio and Paulita Torres. He was the oldest of 11 children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horacio and Paulita Torres, and two brothers, Victor Manuel and Mark Anthony.
He is survived by his spouse of 49 years, Marta Torres; children Billy Jack (Carmen) Torres of Alpine, Joe R. (Melody) Torres of Odessa, Victor Torres of Alpine, and John Carlo Torres of San Antonio, Texas; eight grandchildren, William, Daniella, Joseph, Maycee, Zane, Owen, Cole, and Seth; and great grandson, Rylan.
He is also survived by his sisters, Laura Torres of El Paso, Texas, Irma (Cruz) Lechuga of Horizon, Texas, Elva Torres of Odessa, Oralia Torres of San Angelo, Texas, Lydia Torres of El Paso, and Pamela Torres of San Angelo, Texas; and brothers Jerry (Dara) Torres of Colorado, and William N. (Irene) Torres of Midland, Texas.
Joe graduated from Alpine High School, and attended Sul Ross State University. He worked for Southwestern Bell/AT&T from 1980 until his retirement in 2005. After his retirement from the telephone company, he fulfilled his life-long dream of owning and operating a restaurant, Magoo's Bar and Grill. Joe, who had a passion for helping people, also owned and operated a bail bonds company.
When he was not working, he enjoyed playing golf, playing cards, telling jokes, meeting new people, and spending time with his grandchildren. He loved his family, and his grandchildren were his whole world. Joe never met a stranger, and was the life of the party with his jokes that turned into long stories.
He was an active leader, and served on the board of the Alpine Country Club and various other community organizations geared to improving the community.
He will be missed, and he is leaving a huge void in the Torres family and the Alpine community.
A farewell service will be held on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Jackson Field so the community can join the family in bidding him farewell.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
