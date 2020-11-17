On Nov. 14, 2020, William "Bill" Harve Dodson, passed from a lengthy illness. He was born on July 12, 1936, in Alpine, Texas, to the union of Dell Dewey Dodson and Evelyn Eliza Blaine.
He grew up in southern Brewster County, where he and his family raised goats, harvested candelilla plants, and worked in wax camps and on ranches throughout the Big Bend. When he was a child, Bill attended school in San Vicente and Marathon.
He joined the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed in Orlando, Florida, from 1956-1960. He then moved back to Alpine where he had two children, Ronny Dean Dodson and Debra Ann Dodson.
Upon his return to Alpine, Bill worked road construction on U.S. Highway 67, and then was hired by the Texas Department of Transportation, from where he retired in 1992. After his retirement, there was never a day he wasn't working on a project. There was nothing Bill could not construct, and he took great pride in his work.
Bill was a natural born weatherman, and loved to watch it rain. He enjoyed taking friends hiking, and sharing stories about the southern region of the Big Bend. He enjoyed hunting arrowheads, watching wrestling, dancing, playing his guitars, hunting, and fishing with his family. He had an infectious smile, and wonderful personality.
Bill was preceded in death by his daughter Debra Dodson; and his siblings, Jesse Dodson, Viola Morin, and Meldred Thibodaux.
He is survived by his two sisters, Joyce Evelyn Smith and Delma Hamman; his son, Ronny Dodson and his wife Dr. Mary Dodson; his two grandchildren, Dr. Zachary Dodson and Hannah McIntyre and her husband, Douglas McIntyre; and great-grandson Camden McIntyre.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Sunshine House in Alpine. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be made at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
