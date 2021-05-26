Billy Eugene Cowell, 86, of Alpine, Texas, passed away May 15, 2021, at his residence in Alpine. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Kokernot Lodge amphitheater at 11 a.m. with Dick Zimmer officiating.
Billy was born in Alpine on Oct. 12, 1934, to Charles C. “Charlie” and Louise Cowell. He married Betty Stapleton of Balmorhea on May 24, 1959. He graduated Alpine High School, Sul Ross State College with a B.S. in chemistry and math, and the University of Wyoming with a M.S. in chemistry and physics.
Billy was a jack-of-many-trades, and taught science and math for 20-plus years, continuing to teach to date at Marathon ISD. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, serving six years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, and a Master Mason.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, C.C. “Pete” and Lee Cowell. He is survived by his wife Betty of 62 years; three sons, C.R. “Randy” Cowell and wife Bridget of Alpine, J. Patrick and wife Marissa of Montgomery, Texas, Gary D. and wife Erin of Union, Ohio; four grandsons and three great grandchildren; three sisters, Bessie Locker of Monahans, Texas, Gladys Lindeburg and husband Wilbur of Hondo, Texas, Marion Myers and husband Brooks of Friendswood, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to First Methodist Church, P.O. Box 328, Alpine TX 79831; Food Pantry of Alpine, P.O. Box 1366, Alpine TX 79831; Sunshine House, 402 East Holland Avenue, Alpine TX 79830; or to a charity of your choice.
Billy's family wants to extend our sincere thanks to our many family and friends for their love, support, help, prayers, hugs, gifts, cards, calls, and kindnesses.
