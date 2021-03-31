Dora Patricia “Pat” Cobos, 58, of Pecos, Texas, a devoted Christian and Sunday school teacher, went to be with the Lord on March 23, 2021, with her arms toward heaven. Assuredly the angels rejoiced at her arrival.
She was born in Del Rio, Texas, on Nov. 26, 1962, daughter of Gumercindo and Dora Elia Flores. Pat grew up in Comstock, Texas, and graduated from Comstock High School in 1981.
While spending a summer in Alpine, Texas, she met her husband, Felix Cobos. Soon after high school, she married the love of her life, Felix, and remained married until her death. From this union, five boys were born, twins Enoch and Angel (preceded in death), Joshua, Levi, and Felix II. She is survived by grandchildren Charlotte and Korbin; daughters-in-law Jennifer and Jessica; siblings Gomer Flores, Mary Sela Escobar, and Liliana Flores; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service was held March 27, 2021, at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine.
After Pat’s marriage, she and her husband remained in Alpine, where she attended Sul Ross State University. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education and Masters in School Counseling. She taught bilingual education in the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah Independent School District, then became a high school counselor at Pecos High School until her retirement.
Following retirement, she pursed her bible theology certification.
In giving her life to Christ, Pat was a faithful servant of Emmanuel Assemblies of God in Pecos for 25 years. She served as a Sunday school teacher, leading the vacation bible school. Her previous educational experience set the path as she ministered at the Sierra Blanca Federal Prison, where she wholeheartedly ministered with a burning desire to win souls for Christ through witnessing, as the Holy Spirit led her to individuals in the prison from around the world.
The Lord appointed and anointed her ministry for God’s Kingdom. During her ministry, Pat assisted in delivering bibles in many languages to individuals whose souls were saved.
She was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, and grandmother, and a loyal friend to so many. She genuinely touched with her kindness all those who crossed her path. She was always willing to help anyone in need. Most importantly, she taught us to love the Lord.
A viewing and memorial service was held on March 26, 2021, at West Park Church in Pecos. The burial was held on March 27, 2021, at Holy Angels Cemetery East in Alpine.
“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding.” - Proverbs 3:5
Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
