On May 19, 2021, after a long illness, Georgia Ann Dumas ended her earthly career as animal caretaker extraordinaire to ascend to an all-pervasive higher consciousness realm (which some of us call Heaven). She was born Dec. 6, 1957, in Hamilton, Texas. She was a longtime resident of Fort Worth, Texas, and Aledo, Texas, before settling in Alpine, Texas. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, and two children (one of whom was her favorite, but we’re still uncertain of which).
Like most legends, lore and truth blend seamlessly, and Ann was certainly legendary. We know for certain she was “kindly asked to leave” from a bar in the Stockyards of Fort Worth after she rode her horse into it to order a beer. As the Patron Saint of Prairie Critters, many a wounded or rejected baby animal found themselves in her tender care. She successfully returned to the wild various birds, sheep, raccoons, opossums, rabbits, javelinas, and one notorious (some would say Wile E.) coyote.
In 1977 she met her husband Dave on the other end of a wrong phone call. She thought she was calling a different radio station in Fort Worth, but dialed Dave’s station instead. They chatted and learned a bit about each other. She called him back about a month later, and Dave asked her to meet him for coffee. Nearly a year later in 1978 they married. Together they shared many adventures, starlit nights, and much laughter. Throughout her life she spent much of her time giving back to her community as a hospice volunteer or driving for Meals on Wheels to deliver food and a smile to folks in need. Ann was full of unconditional love, grit, and grace. A Texan and cowgirl forever shining true kindness and class.
Ann would like to let you know that her work here is done. She’s taken an assignment at the rainbow bridge, and is very excited about the bonus of seeing family, friends, and various horses, dogs, and critters she has not seen in a long time.
While her work is done, it’s up to all of us to keep her legacy alive. Leave a better planet behind for the future generations and all of God’s critters to thrive, and remember that we have no greater right to be here than any other animal. Be the kind of person your dog thinks you are. She would like to remind you that we do not inherit the earth from our ancestors; we borrow it from our children, and that love, compassion, and kindness make the world go ‘round.
To honor her life, she would have been tickled if you donated to one of these charities in her name: SPCA of Texas at spca.org; Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation of San Antonio at wildlife-rescue.org; Native American Rights Fund at narf.org; American Indian College Fund at collegefund.org; Grand Companions, helping people save, honor, and connect with pets, at grandcompanions.org; Cabildo Verde wildlife rescue and rehab in Colombia, S.A., at cabildoverde.org.
Services were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
