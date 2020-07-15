Kenney Edwin Gilliam

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our brother Kenney at the age of 69 years old (Sept. 24, 1951-March 2020). Kenney was preceded in death by his beloved 10-year-old son Robert, his brother Keith Lynn Gilliam of Plainfield, Ill., and his sister Sandra Dee Baker of Watseka, Ill., his father Kenneth P Gilliam of Chicago, Ill., and his mother Lizzie Esma Gilliam of Joliet, Ill.
Kenney is survived by his sister Laurie Ada Cairns of Santaquin, Utah, his sister Dorothy Marie Spence and her husband Bill Spence of Oklahoma, and many nieces and nephews and his aunt Jean McIntyre of Sterling, Mich. Kenney will be missed by family and friends who knew him as a friendly, generous, and caring person.
Kenney was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, where he was a Mason, and in his earlier years a Shriner. He also worked with the Jaycees.
He was married to Ida Louise Danlow in Illinois for 10 years, then divorced.
Kenney moved to Alpine, Texas to improve his health. He always said he loved it in Alpine. Due to the coronavirus situation, it will not be possible to hold a memorial in his hometown of Alpine. We hope you will remember him in your hearts and prayers.
Kenney’s final resting place will be in the family cemetery in Cumberland, Ky., next to his son Robert, his mom, and his siblings.
May the Lord bless and keep you till we meet again. We love you Kenney.
