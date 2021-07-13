James C. Roark, Jr., 74, of Sanderson, Texas, passed away on July 10, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was born Feb. 11, 1947, to James C. and Ruth (Murrah) Roark in Del Rio, Texas.
Jim grew up on his family’s ranch in Brewster County, Texas, and was a true cowboy his entire life. His first vehicle, at the age of seven, was a Willis Jeep. When he was not working on ranches in West Texas, you could find him working on a drilling rig outside Monahans, Texas, or Fort Stockton, Texas.
One old driller once remarked, “He was the best derrick man I ever had.”
Jim knew southeastern Brewster County like no one else. Archaeologists from several universities would hire Jim to guide them on some of their digs in this area.
He did two tours in Vietnam, serving with the U.S. Army 21st Infantry Division. During his enlistment, his duties included delivering messages all over base in his Army-supplied Willis Jeep. Jim was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal during his service.
Jim enjoyed chuck wagon cooking, visiting with old friends, and driving around his beloved West Texas. Jim was also a friend of Bill W. since 1990.
He was a lifelong bachelor.
Jim is survived by his brothers Joe Roark (Tami) of Azle, Texas, and George Roark (Becky) of Arlington, Texas; and sisters Bobbie Paul (Wayne) of Midland, Texas, Kasi Brady (Don) of Paso Robles, Calif., and Muriel Giddens (Allen) of Cumming, Ga.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Linda Roark and Verna Roark, and his nephews Bryan Brady and Allen Giddens.
His visitation will be held July 15, 2021, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home in Alpine, Texas. Graveside service will be held July 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine.
Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
Services have been entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
