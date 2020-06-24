Jennifer Jordan, 75, passed away peacefully in Dallas, Texas on May 29, 2020 due to complications from vasculitis. She was born Oct. 29, 1944, to Mollie and James “JB” Burrell Jordan in San Antonio, Texas.
Jennifer received her bachelor’s degree from McMurry University in Abilene, Texas, and later her doctorate from East Texas State University in Commerce, Texas. She was a life-long educator on faculty at Texas Lutheran University, Tarleton State University, and Sul Ross State University. She guided many student teachers and principals into their careers as educators. During retirement, she continued with grant writing, conducting tours, and designing classes for children at both the Chihuahuan Desert Research Institute and Museum of the Big Bend in Alpine, Texas. She owned an antique shop called A Wild Hare in downtown Seguin, Texas for many years.
Jennifer found her heart’s true home in Alpine, and enjoyed every moment of her retirement there. She was a magical tour guide for those new to the Big Bend area, as many of her friends and family experienced firsthand. She was involved in Artwalk every fall, and most recently volunteered at the Sunshine House. She made friends easily everywhere she went, connecting with people deeply in her own vibrant, unique style. Each person mattered, and was recognized by Jennifer as she took the time to know you and your story.
Jennifer listened to her music loud, and loved to create and collect folk art, whether decorating chairs and birdhouses in her workshop, or sewing to customize her clothes. She adored being outside, with favorite past times being moving rocks in her yard, sitting on the porch, and especially long, adventurous walks with her dog Radley.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Sharon, nephew Justin and son JB, niece Jaysha and husband JR, and daughters Kylie and Jordan, aunt Alison Jordan, goddaughters Suzanne Sheaffer and Brenda Armstrong, and many extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by grandmother Lila Mae Touchstone, mother Mollie, father JB, brother Jeryl, and daughter Kristiana.
A celebration of Jennifer’s life will be held at 10 a.m. July 11, 2020 on the campus of Sul Ross State University on the grassy, tree shaded mall in front of Museum of the Big Bend. Please bring your own chair.
Donations in lieu of flowers are welcome at either Sunshine House, Inc., 205 East Sul Ross Avenue, Alpine, TX 79830; or Museum of the Big Bend, Box C-101, Alpine, TX 79832.
Commented