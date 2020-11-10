Angela Garcia Garcia, 98, of Alpine, Texas, was called home Oct. 11, 2020, to be with her husband, Tiburcio, and her son, Peter. She was born March 21, 1922, in Marathon, Texas, to Marcos Garcia and Irene Ureta.
She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Marathon before her marriage, and Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church after moving to Alpine. She worked for the Catholic school, and was active in many church organizations. As a Guadalupana, she served as director of the Our Lady of Peace Bereavement Committee her last six years of church service.
All her children got the opportunity to accompany her in her 15-minute walk to the church to attend services. She lived her life never wavering or surrendering her faith. She was one to feed those who came by asking for food, many times giving food to people waiting on a stopped train next to the house, and never worrying about her safety. She participated in the weekly communion services when she worked at the Valley High Rest home for many years. Her other sources of income to help with household expenses were selling products for Blair, Mason Shoes, and Avon.
Those left to cherish her love and memories are one brother, Baudilio Garcia; her sons and daughters, Eliseo and wife Bertha, Susana, Carolina and husband Rex, Scolastica and husband Domingo, Rita and husband Robert, Tiburcio and wife JoAnn, Joe, Paul, Bernarda, and Johnny and wife Delma; and her adoring 29 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, seven great, great grandchildren, and four on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, one son, her parents, and brothers and sisters.
Her favorite guiding principles and sayings were "Sea por Dios,” “Esto Tambien pasara,” "Solo Dios sabe," and her answer, "Me too,” when told “I love you.” She was not one to show her pain, instead, always with a smile and good sense of humor.
Descansa ya, mom.
Her funeral services will be scheduled at a later date.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with her services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.