Angelina Hernandez, 90 years young, of Kerrville, Texas gained her wings on June 15, 2020 in Kerrville. She was born in Alpine, Texas to Modesto and Paula Hernandez on May 31, 1930. She married Luis Hernandez in 1957 in Alpine.
Angelina attended Catholic school in Alpine, and was a dedicated homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Luis Hernandez; her parents, Modesto and Paula Hernandez; two sisters, Lucy Acosta and Elvira Hernandez; her brother, Jose Hernandez; and two great-grandchildren, Kal-El Aguirre and Jaelyn Hernandez.
Angelina is survived by son David Hernandez and wife, Belinda; daughter Priscilla Carter and husband, Fred Carter; son Sam Hernandez; grandchildren Jason Hernandez, Lauren Carter, Sonja Hernandez, Nicholle Carter, Autumn Shaw, and Aften Garza; and great-grandchildren Luke Aguirre, Levi Shaw, Zoey Garza and Brodie Garza.
Angelina was a longtime resident of Odessa, Texas, and she and Luis moved to Kerrville in 2010. She enjoyed listening to Tejano music, playing bingo, and spending time with family. Angelina and her smiles will be greatly missed.
Rosary and visitation will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Kerrville, with Father David Wagner officiating. Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Pallbearers will be Rolando Maldonado, Gino Degadillo, Jason Hernandez, Nicholle Carter, Aften Garza, and Justin Garza.
Memorials may be given to Notre Dame Catholic Church ACTS and Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Condolences may be sent at grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the “Send Condolences” link.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
