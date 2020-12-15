Ignacia Celaya Grano, 94, of Marathon, Texas, was greeted with the angelic voices of heaven as she entered eternal life on Dec. 9, 2020.
Ignacia was born on July 30, 1926, in San Vicente, Texas, to Federico Celaya and Maria (Santiago) Celaya. She later met and later married Francisco Grano, and together they had five children. One of her favorite memories of her children growing up was spending the summers camping in and climbing the highs and lows of Big Bend National Park.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Dec. 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Marathon, with Father Pablo Matta serving as funeral celebrant, with musical accompaniment by Rick Ruiz. Ignacia was laid to rest by her beloved husband in the Marathon Cemetery.
Those serving as pallbearers were Devin Kolesar, Dominic Paredez, Sony Celaya, Joseph Abrego, Omar Grano, and Gonzalo Hernandez.
Ignacia was a wonderful cook who loved to make tortillas, and made the best tamales in West Texas. Ignacia would always have a warm, delicious meal for those who visited her. No one ever left her home with an empty stomach, and she always made sure the priests had a delicious, home-cooked meal.
Ignacia was a devoted Catholic. In the month of December, she would bless the community of Marathon by opening her home and hosting the posadas. She was devoted to the Blessed Mother, and prayed the Most Holy Rosary daily, as well as watching EWTN television ministry, and attending her family and friends’ celebrations and life events at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Those preceding Ignacia in death were her husband Francisco Grano; her parents Federico and Maria Celaya; brothers Hilario Celaya, Pablo Celaya and Pedro Celaya; and sister Margarita Sanchez.
Those left to honor and cherish the life of Ignacia are her son Jesus Grano and wife Marcelina of Marathon; daughters Nieves Kolesar of Marathon, Pascuala Villa and husband Oscar of Brady, Texas, Frances Kurie and husband Michael of Kermit, Texas, Martha Abrego of Marathon, and Imelda Hernandez and husband Gonzalo of Marathon; brothers Ildefonso Celaya and wife Bertha of Alpine, and Gregorio Celaya and wife Eloisa of Alpine; sister Marcella Portillo and husband Jose of Monahans, Texas; grandchildren Elizabeth Lozano and husband Michael, Joseph Abrego, Natalie Paredez, Devin Kolesar, Nicholas Villa and wife Danielle, Amanda DiMartino and husband Joey, Omar Grano, Micella Salcido and husband Isaiah, Alexya Grano, and Eliya Hernandez and Elias Hernandez; and 11 great grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
For those wishing to leave notes of love and words of encouragement for the family you may do so at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
