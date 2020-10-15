Robert Lynn Bowden, husband, father, grandfather, and teacher, passed on Oct. 12, 2020. Robert was born Oct. 18, 1937, to Elizabeth and Buel Bowden in Wichita Falls, Texas. Robert grew up in Munday, Texas. Graduating a Munday Mogul, he always followed and took pride in the Mogul victories.
Robert graduated from Sul Ross State University, got his Masters from Colorado State University, and then embarked on a career in education. While teaching in Snyder, Texas, Robert met Carolyn Lane Smith. They married June 8, 1963. They both spent their careers teaching, ultimately leading them back to Alpine, where Carolyn taught in the Alpine ISD elementary school, and Robert became a professor of industrial arts at Sul Ross. Robert was known as a man of great integrity and humility, with a quick wit and dry sense of humor.
He was a gifted craftsman who could fix anything, working with wood, metal, and upholstery - you name it! Many students learned a craft or lifelong hobby under Robert's instruction. He served many friends and neighbors with his God given ability and skill, forming friendships that lasted a lifetime.
Robert and Carolyn would take advantage of their summer vacations together by darting off all over the country to camp and vacation outdoors, from Alaska to Maine. Robert's love for the outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing left many friends with countless cherished memories. The tales of Robert's adventures and misadventures were captivating, to say the least. A very tired and ragged guardian angel may now get some rest.
Robert lost Carolyn on Aug. 21, 2006. Fortunately, God showed Robert another blessing in the form of Donna Cotton. Having met again at a high school reunion in Munday, they married in 2007. Robert and Donna traveled and enjoyed each other's company, and Donna made the house he built a home again. Donna also encouraged Robert to take up golf, and play golf he did, gaining even more friends on the golf course a mere two blocks from home.
Robert is survived by his wife Donna Bowden of Alpine, Texas. Robert's pride and joy were his two daughters, Melissa Cloyd and husband Richard of Edmond, Okla., and Mindy Barrett and husband Danny of Lubbock, Texas. Robert was blessed with three grandchildren whom he also cherished, Grayson Cloyd, Makenzi Miller and her husband Austin, and Karsen Harlien. Robert welcomed and loved his stepchildren Kenna Cotton and Lisa Spinks of Houston, Texas, and Kipp Cotton of Munday, and they loved him back.
Included as Robert's family are the countless students and friends made over the course of an impactful and well-lived life. Knowing that our goodbye is only earthly, we can look forward to being reunited again one day.
A viewing will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Alpine Memorial Funeral Home Geeslin Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 4 p.m. at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine, with Lana Covington as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Education Excellence Fund at Sul Ross State University in memory of Robert Bowden at SRSU Office of Development, P.O. Box C-114, Alpine, TX 79831, or online at sulross.edu/giving, with Robert Bowden in the comment section, or you may choose a charity of your choice.
Alpine Memorial Funeral Home was entrusted with his services. Online condolences may be left at alpinememorialfuneralhome.com.
