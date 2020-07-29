Dolores Realivasquez, 70, entered rest on July 7, 2020. She lived most of her life in El Paso, Texas, with a short stop in Abilene, Texas, until she made her way to Alpine, Texas.
Dolores was known by many as a quiet woman, but in certain circles she had a healthy and often colorful vocabulary, especially when discussing politics, younger generations, and when driving behind old folks.
She craved adventure, and loved to take road trips to discover new food joints or just explore the region. Dolores loved sweets, spent years perfecting her coveted peanut brittle recipe, and often gifted tins of brittle to her cherished friends.
She worked as a registered nurse for over 40 years, and shared her empathy and compassion for those in her care.
She was picky with those people she called friends, and very clearly chose quality over quantity. One of her favorite pastimes was hanging with “the girls,” otherwise known as the Busy Bee Quilters from the Sunshine House.
She will be missed by her husband, Rafael, Sr., as well as their son Rafael, Jr., and her daughter-in-law, Yvonne.
The family will hold private services at a later date.
