Nicole Michele Cardoza of Alpine, Texas, went home to the Lord on May 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Nicole was born on March 27, 1979, to Enrique Dominguez, Jr., and Elva Gonzales Dominguez.
She was raised in Mason, Texas, and was a graduate of Mason High School. On June 22, 1996, she married her high school sweetheart Edward Cardoza, and their marriage was blessed with five children.
Nicole loved to read, and turned this passion for reading into a career, working as a circulation librarian for Alpine Public Library.
She was a loving and dedicated mother and wife. Nicole put others before herself, and was a wonderful mother, aunt, sister, friend, and daughter-in-law. She was a Christian woman of strong faith, always uplifting others with scripture and encouragement. Nicole’s warm smile put people at ease, and made them feel welcome. She had a soft spot in her heart for animals, especially her dogs Oso and Cinco and her cat Sunshine. Nicole loved sunflowers, and enjoyed taking photographs, walking, hiking, and zumba. She always enjoyed her time with her family, and loved to cook and bake. Her greatest joy was being a grandmother to Mariela.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Edward Cardoza and their children Bianca Michele, Alyssandra Renee, Loreyna Grace, Joseph Edwardo, and Nicholas Alejandro, all of Alpine; granddaughter Mariela Teresa Vega; her parents Enrique Dominguez, Jr., and Elva Dominguez of Mason; sisters Christina Gonzales (Joe Angel) of Mason and Stephanie Hernandez (Joshua James) of Mason; brothers Benjamin Dominguez (Brittney) of Mason and Reyes Dominguez of Austin, Texas; father and mother-in-law Juan Jose and Hortencia Cardoza of Mason; sisters-in-law Monica Lewis (Cory) of Mason, Esmeralda Ramon (B.J., Jr.) of Sonora, Texas, and Hope Gomez (Raudel) of Mason; and 20 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Conrad Dominguez.
Condolences may be sent to the family on-line at masonfuneralhome.net.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Mason Funeral Home.
Visitation with the family was held May 12, 2021, at Mason Funeral Home. The funeral service was held on May 13, 2021, at Mason Funeral Home with Pastor T. J. Joyner leading the service. Interment followed in the Gooch Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Guadalupe Gonzales, Richard Gonzales, Jose Avalos, Raymundo Avalos III, Danny Dominguez, and Joe Chris Dominguez. Honorary pallbearers are David Torres, Ignacio Ramirez, Rick Orta, and Michael Zavala.
Commented