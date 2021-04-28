Garrel Glen Noel, Jr., was born Nov. 30, 1937, in Houston, Texas, to Garrell Glen Noel, Sr., and Emma Mae Noel.
Glen graduated from Alpine High School in 1955. He served 10 years in the U.S. Army, and served in Vietnam as crew chief on an H121 helicopter, logging over 1,500 hours of combat missions.
After the Army, Glen attended the Emory Riddle School of Aeronautical Engineering, earning a bachelors degree. He was then employed by Pratt and Whitney Aircraft until he retired, after which he resided in Lytle, Texas, until his death on April 8, 2021.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, brother Leon Noel of Waller, Texas, and sister Linda Jo Noel of Alpine.
Glen is survived by daughters Linda Griggs of Winter Haven, Fla., Leslie Tolan of San Bernadino, Calif., and brother Hugh Noel and wife Alisha of Alpine.
Commented