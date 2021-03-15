David B. Dorris, 68, died Oct. 30, 2020, in Alpine, Texas. David was born Dec. 25, 1952, to Douglas and Margie Dorris of Alpine.
Mr. Dorris is survived by his brother, Billy J Dorris of Van Horn, Texas, and his two children, Michael Dorris and wife Deadra, of Brownfield, Texas, and Kelly Rowe of Dallas, Texas. He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Darriane Dorris, Joelle Dorris, Ashleigh McDurmon, and Logan McDurmon.
David was a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1971-1978. He was a nuclear submarinist on the USS Daniel Boone. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, First Good Conduct Award, submarine insignia, and SSBN Deterrent Patrol Insignia with three Stars during his service.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Elm Grove Cemetery in Alpine, where he will be interred in the Johnson Family Plot.
