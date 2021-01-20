It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce that Jason Scott Blanton, the beloved son of Carol Hill Fulcher and John Richard Blanton, Jr., passed away suddenly in his home in Bedford, Texas, on Dec. 29, 2020.
Jason was born on Dec. 12, 1971, and raised in Fort Worth, Texas. After going on many camping trips with his family to the Big Bend of Texas as a child, Jason fell in love with the area, and as a young adult decided to move to Terlingua, Texas. There he became a senior river guide for many years.
As a senior river guide, Jason would take people from all over the world on the overnight river trips and many hiking trips in and around the Big Bend. Jason was very knowledgeable about the history, geology, and biology of the Big Bend, and loved sharing his knowledge with many people. His peers respected him, and his customers adored him, many of which he remained in contact with up until his death.
Recently Jason had moved back to Fort Worth, where he began his career with MHMR of Tarrant County. There he became a recovery support specialist. His colleagues at MHMR said, “Jason was amazing, and his co-workers and clients adored him. Jason loved his job, and he loved his clients at the homeless clinic. He will be missed.”
Jason had a great sense of humor and a wonderful laugh you could never forget, and he cared deeply for others. His goal in life had become to help others who were struggling in life, as well as individuals who had nowhere else to turn. He was accomplishing his goal, but was only getting started. He will be missed terribly by those who knew and loved him, and he will never be forgotten.
Jason was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Dwight L. Hill; his paternal grandparents, Donna and John Blanton; and his sister Laura Leigh Kuykendall. He is survived by his mother, Carol Hill Fulcher of Terlingua, Texas; his father, Rick Blanton and his wife Susan of Bedford, Texas; brother Dwight Blanton of Brookshire, Texas; sister, Lauren Sanders and her husband Socorro Rios of Alpine, Texas, and their children Luciana Rios, Christina Rios, Lucas Rios, and Sammy Rios; and brother Jon Denny and his wife Annette of Portage, Indiana, and their children Josh, Mark, Anthony, and Teresa.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Terlingua at a date to be announced later due to COVID-19.
