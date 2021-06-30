Richard V. Portillo, 62, of Alpine, Texas, passed away on June 19, 2021.
Rosary was held June 28, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, conducted by Robert and Elidia Polanco.
Funeral mass services were held June 29, 2021, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Fr. Pablo Matta officiating. Burial will follow at a later date at Holy Angels Cemetery in Alpine, officiated by Fr. Matta.
Richard V. Portillo was born in Midland, Texas, to Juan and Rosa Portillo on July 9, 1958. He attended school in Alpine, and graduated from Alpine High School. He also attended Sul Ross State University, and majored in criminal justice. Richard also worked as an electrician for many years.
He married his high school sweetheart Ruth H. Portillo on Feb. 4, 1978, in Alpine. The were married 44 years. They shared a love story you only read about in fairy tales. His wife, children, and grandchildren were his world. Everything he did and accomplished was for his family. Richard V. Portillo was well known in our community of Alpine. He opened many doors for many people here. Richard was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and coach, and he was also very well known as a DJ.
Richard served 10 years on the Alpine ISD Board of Trustees, where he participated in many years of involvement with his four children while serving the community. He was a very generous, loving, caring man who did so much for so many, a legend who will forever be remembered and spoken of for years to come.
Richard V. Portillo was preceded in death by parents Rosa V. Portillo and Juan T. Portillo, Sr., brother Guillermo Portillo, Sr., brother Juan Portillo, Jr., sister Lucia Acuna, brother Dan Portillo, Sr., and half-brother Danny.
Richard V. Portillo is survived by his wife Ruth H. Portillo; sons Richard Portillo, Jr. (Angie), Brian Portillo (Crystal), and Adan R. Portillo; daughter Nicole P. Armendarez (Gilbert); grandchildren Alexis J. Armendarez, Jaiden R. Portillo, Ashlynn J. Portillo, Christian A. Armendarez, Jaycee R. Portillo, Jace A. Armendarez, and Landon B. Portillo; brothers Antonio Portillo, and Guillermo Portillo, Jr.; half-brother Fernando; sister Maria P. Ramos; and half-sisters Estella and Sandy.
Pallbearers will be Salvador Hernandez, Jr., John Hernandez, Lalo Hernandez, Danny Hernandez, Ray Ramos, Scott Kelly, Orlando Ramos, and Robert Polanco; with
honorary pallbearers Joe Luis Natera, Carlos Hernandez, Chuy Rodriguez, Hector Ramirez, Dan Portillo, Jr., and Willie Portillo, Jr.
The family of Richard V. Portillo wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Debra Newberry, Scott Kelly, and all our family members and friends for always supporting our family through everything. Thank you for being our rock.
We would also like to thank all the doctors and the nurses that ever assisted my dad, especially Dr. James Luecke and Dr. William Stief. Thank you for always going above and beyond for us. A special thanks to all the EMT workers and APD who were always there to assist. If we have left anyone out, please know how thankful my family is. We would like to thank you from the bottom of our broken hearts.
Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end. It simply means we will miss you until we meet again.
Arrangements entrusted to Alpine Memorial Funeral Home.
